SOFIA, Oct 28 — Dressed in the fashion of the ancients, Bulgarian history-lover and patriot Tsvetomir Tsonev proudly showed off the old-world village where he settled down with his family.

Clad in a red tunic and donning a 24-carat gold necklace, Tsonev said he sought a more “traditional life” dedicated to the Balkan country’s rich past amid all the “turmoil in the world”, far away from any “political and economic upheavals”.

“It’s calm here and the focus is on history,” the 47-year-old former waiter said — though one of its star attractions has become embroiled in accusations of possible fraud targeting an anti-establishment politician.

Tsonev is one of dozens of Bulgarians who have put down roots in the village of Neofit Rilski about 40 kilometres from the Black Sea coast in search of a tranquil, traditional lifestyle.

Tsvetomir Tsonev, 47, dressed in a red toga, walks with his sons, named with Tracian names in his garden of roses and medicinal plants opened to the public in the village of Neofit Rilski, north-east Bulgaria October 10, 2024. — AFP pic

That search is helped in part by the village’s popular historical theme park built by businessman-turned-politician Ivelin Mihaylov.

Having founded the Velichie or Greatness party last year, which has since entered parliament in June, the 47-year-old said his aim was to “make Bulgaria respect itself again”.

Instead of bowing down to what Brussels “dictates”, adopting the euro and taking sides on the war in Ukraine, Mihaylov told AFP that Bulgaria should connect to its “glorious past”.

But Mihaylov and his park have recently been caught up in allegations of fraud, which he denies as “slander” by his political rivals ahead of Sunday’s national elections.

Tourists enter a replica of a prehistorical house as they visit the Historical Park of the village of Neofit Rilski, north-east Bulgaria October 10, 2024. — AFP pic

Community spirit

Several residents of the 1,300-soul village told AFP they appreciate its community spirit and respect for traditional values.

Alexandra Beshevlieva left the capital Sofia years ago to settle in Neofit Rilski, where everything from the impeccable streets to the freshly mowed lawns appears perfect.

“You need to know your roots to know where you’re going — I’m bringing up my children as Bulgarians,” said the 37-year-old IT specialist, who lives with her family in a house with 19th-century architectural elements.

Beshevlieva said she enjoyed the “healthy” food she can buy from local producers, while praising the folk dancing activities her children take part in.

This photograph shows a replica of a castle from the medieval capital of Bulgaria Veliko Tarnovo in the Historical Park of the village of Neofit Rilski, north-east Bulgaria October 10, 2024. — AFP pic

Tsonev said he has found happiness in growing roses and medicinal plants in his garden, which he has opened to the public.

His children have Thracian names, harking back to the civilisation that once inhabited the Balkan peninsula from the second millennium BC to the third century AD.

The Thracians became famous for their production of exquisite gold objects, inspiring Tsonev’s handmade jewellery.

Politician Mihaylov similarly gave his daughter a name of Thracian descent.

Elissaveta Slavova, 36, guides tourists in the Historical Park in the village of Neofit Rilski, north-east Bulgaria October 10, 2024. — AFP pic

Opaque financing

Mihaylov’s popular historical theme park is just a stone’s throw away from the village centre.

It features replicas of prehistoric mud and reed houses, copies of archaeological objects from 8,000 years ago, as well as “historic” models of tombs and medieval towers.

Elisaveta Slavova, a 36-year-old guide who used to live abroad in Britain, said she learnt about the village on the internet and decided to return to Bulgaria.

“I’ve found my vocation — to help people discover the richness of our historical heritage. We’re treading on gold here,” she said.

Theme park visitors told AFP they are “proud” to be Bulgarian, brushing aside criticism over the facility’s financing, which is entirely private.

This photograph shows the construction site of touristic houses in a medieval style near the Historical Park in Neofit Rilski, north-east Bulgaria October 10, 2024. — AFP pic

According to an economist interviewed by lawmakers, the park “only generates losses”. Mihaylov said the banks have since stopped granting loans.

Regional prosecutors have not yet acted on accusations of “misleading investors” for lack of evidence, but a new investigation has meanwhile been opened.

Several other investigations into suspected illegal acquisition of property and fraud for the purpose of electoral manipulation are ongoing.

Pounding the campaign trail in the run-up to the elections, Mihaylov denounced his rivals as “a mafia that leaves no room for entrepreneurial freedom”.

The politician hopes his Velichie party can repeat its June success in the upcoming vote on Sunday, the seventh in less than four years. — ETX Studio