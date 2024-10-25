BANGKOK, Oct 25 — If you have 1.8 billion baht (approximately RM230 million) to spare and have always dreamed of owning a slice of paradise, Koh Kham in Trat Province, Thailand, could be just the ticket.

Thai officials have confirmed to Khaosod English that this sale is the real deal, although the island has changed hands before, likely due to pesky construction restrictions in the area.

Chief of the Koh Mak Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, Non Suwatchananon, described Koh Kham as a petite beauty with pristine white sandy beaches.

The island, officially about 10 rai (approximately 16,000 square metres) in size, has property taxes paid annually to the Koh Mak SAO.

It’s seen multiple owners over the years, but it currently belongs to the proprietor of the popular Mum Aroi restaurant, who snagged it from various business types.

Before that, the island was owned by the former president of the Trat Tourism Business Association, Chakraphan Tawetikul, who bought it from a local resident.

Despite its lush charm, the island has no official accommodations — just a few small structures and plenty of forest. Visitors can drop by but will need to cough up a landing fee.

The sale listing touts Koh Kham as “one of Thailand’s top 10 most beautiful islands.”

It seems influencers agree as they can’t stop raving about its clean, private beaches, crystal-clear waters, and unique volcanic rock formations.

The island is situated about 35 kilometres from Laem Ngop coast and just a kilometre from Koh Mak — easily reachable by speedboat in about 30 to 40 minutes.