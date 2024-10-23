KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Fashion brand BONIA has come out with the all-new BONIA BNB10839 La Luna Pop, a watch that redefines sophistication with a playful twist!

This timepiece showcases BONIA’s knack for blending cutting-edge technology with a chic, timeless design.

Inspired by slick gadgets and the casual cool of streetwear, the BNB10839 adds a touch of futuristic edge to any outfit.

With meticulous attention to detail and impeccable craftsmanship, it’s a fashionable companion for any adventure!

The La Luna Pop collection features seven vibrant colour options with a shade to suit every mood.

The sleek baton-shaped hands, hour markers, and a discreet date window at 6 o’clock ensure that you are always on schedule.

The shimmering sunburst dial glistens playfully with every tilt of the wrist. Every little detail reminds the wearer that the La Luna Pop is not just a watch — it’s a masterpiece crafted with love and a sprinkle of wonder.

Featuring a chic 28.5mm x 37mm rectangular case with soft, rounded corners, this timepiece is fashion-forward.

Its sturdy stainless-steel case offers 30 metres of water resistance, providing reliable protection during most daily activities, making it both stylish and practical.

Inside, the watch comes powered with a precise Japanese quartz movement, guaranteeing accurate timekeeping.

Designed for the modern woman, these watches feature durable silicon straps embossed with BONIA’s name, combining comfort with sophistication.

The vibrant straps, perfectly matched with bold dials, are secured with a stylish tang buckle, ion-plated in rose gold to complement the case.

Built for lasting quality and head-turning style, these watches ensure you’ll shine wherever you go!