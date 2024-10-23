KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turned heads at designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party yesterday, opting to re-wear her mehndi lehenga, a sentimental piece designed for her wedding celebrations.

Arriving at the event with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia once again proved her penchant for repeating her most meaningful outfits, a move that has won her praise on social media.

For the Diwali bash, Alia chose a fuchsia pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, made from approximately 180 textile patches, which she originally wore during her mehndi ceremony with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Videos posted by paparazzi showed the sisters arriving hand-in-hand, with Alia wearing her embroidered choli and lehenga skirt, while Shaheen complemented her in a turquoise-green anarkali kurta.

Alia kept her styling minimal, accessorising with gold and diamond Chandbali earrings, a matching ring, kadhas, an embroidered clutch, and gold block heels.

She completed her look with a sleek, side-parted coiffed hairdo and soft makeup, including mauve-pink lips, glowing skin, and feathered brows.

The lehenga, specially designed by Malhotra, holds a personal significance for Alia.

According to the designer, it features intricate handwork by Mijwan women, with Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, real gold and silver nakshi, and kora flowers, all coming together in 3,000 hours of labour.

Vintage gold metal sequins from Kutch were also used to enhance the ensemble, making it a reflection of Alia’s journey and cherished memories.

This isn’t the first time Alia has recycled a significant piece from her wedding wardrobe. Last year, she re-wore her Sabyasachi wedding saree for the National Film Awards 2023, continuing her trend of giving her most treasured outfits a second life.



