KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — China actress Fan Bingbing in hijab?

Fans might not have been expecting the sight when Fan posted photos of her in a head covering but she was actually visiting the Zahir Mosque in Kedah.

She wrote in a social media post that she had been taking a break after wrapping the shoot of the Malaysian-Italian collaboration film Mother Bhumi.

Her post read:

Taking a break amidst the busyness, the director accompanied me on a tour around Kedah. After filming for so long, we finally had the chance to take a stroll. While enjoying some delicious food, we also visited Kedah’s iconic attractions: Kedah Royal Museum, Alor Setar Tower, Zahir Mosque, and Pekan Cina (Chinatown).

Fan didn’t forget to credit her ‘photographer of the day’, director Chong Keat Aun who directed her in Mother Bhumi.

In Mother Bhumi, Fan plays a Hong Im, a farmer dealing with supernatural and not-so-supernatural troubles.

Fan Bingbing is known for being one of China's most beautiful and talented actresses. — Picture via Facebook/Fan Bingbing official

The actress is no stranger to Malaysia as she is currently the ambassador for Melaka Year 2024.

She was previously pictured in traditional Nyonya kebaya, earning her praise from locals and the attention of mainland Chinese who were intrigued enough to visit Melaka seeing her social media posts.