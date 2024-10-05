MELAKA, Oct 5 — Melaka is experiencing a tourism boom at the moment with tourist arrivals exceeding the state’s initial target, reaching nearly 10 million as of end September, compared to the goal of 8.7 million for 2024.

Nearly 80 per cent of these arrivals are local tourists, while the remainder comes from abroad, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh was reported as saying today by Bernama.

“To attract more international tourists, Melaka will promote itself further after being designated as the host for World Tourism Day in September 2025,” he was quoted as saying by the national news agency here.

This event is set to bring a delegation of 155 people from around the world, led by their respective tourism ministers.

“We hope that week will make Melaka a global focal point, given that Unesco has recognised the city’s significant historical value,” he added.

The state government had in July named Chinese actress Fan Bingbing who has 63 million followers on Weibo – described as China’s version of Twitter – as its tourism ambassador and seen a boom since then.

In a separate article today, Singapore-based news outlet Channel News Asia (CNA) observed that Fan’s influence has drawn many tourists, especially from China, who were inspired to visit after seeing her photos on social media.

“I saw the photos, and she was also wearing a Nyonya outfit,” a tourist from China identified only as Yiyi, told CNA.

The “nyonya outfit” refers to the kebaya, a long-sleeve but short embroidered tunic worn over a sarung, which has become a trendy attire available for rental to foreigners in Melaka for photographs.

The state government aims to attract one million tourists from China this year alone, significantly boosting Melaka’s economy.

In the first quarter of 2024, Melaka welcomed 3.7 million visitors, with projections to reach 18 million by year-end, surpassing initial targets.

CNA reported that the impact of Fan’s visit in June is evident, with over 320 million searches for Melaka on WeChat following her appearance.

“We never expected or realised the influence she would have,” Annie Lee from Travel World told CNA, noting a 20-30 per cent increase in business for local tour companies since then.

Despite the surge in tourist numbers, other Melaka locals argue that the focus on attracting visitors from China lacks a broader vision and the state should appoint local icons.

“The strategy cannot be just focused on one demographic of tourists,” local tour guide Joo Thum Kwon told CNA, noting the city’s history as a melting pot of diverse ethnicities and cultures.

Desmond Liow from the Melaka Tour Guides Association shared similar sentiments, warning that short-term strategies may not be sustainable.

He suggested that if tourists come to learn about Melaka’s heritage, they are more likely to return.

Some local business owners also believe that Melaka itself should be the ambassador.

Mohd Qamar Zamri, owner of Tuju Cafe, suggested that the city’s Unesco World Heritage status – which it jointly shares with George Town in Penang – should take centrestage in promotions.