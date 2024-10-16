KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Xiaomi SU7 has made its first official public appearance in Malaysia.

The Chinese tech giant has chosen Suria KLCC as the venue to unveil its first-ever electric vehicle.

That being said, hold your horses and don’t rush off to Suria KLCC with the intention of booking the SU7.

No, Xiaomi has yet to open the order books for the EV in Malaysia.

No, Xiaomi SU7 is not yet available in Malaysia

Truth be told, the company is not launching the SU7 in our market just yet. The reason why Xiaomi brought the EV to Malaysia is just for a tech showcase similar to what Tesla Malaysia did with Cybertruck.

Specifically, the SU7 is part of the Human x Car x Home ecosystem showcase that is part of the Xiaomi 14T Series roadshow that is happening at Suria KLCC until this Sunday, 20 October. Members of the public can have a closer look at the EV during the event although those who purchased the Xiaomi 11T Series at the roadshow will get access to the priority lane.

What is Xiaomi Human x Car x Home?

With Xiaomi HyperOS at its core, the general idea of Xiaomi’s Human x Car x Home ecosystem is an in-depth cross-device collaboration between the company’s smart devices ranging from personal and smart home devices to cars.

It was generally an evolution of the company’s previous Smartphone x AIoT ethos.

It also highlights the importance of automobiles in Xiaomi’s global view, given that the company is now an EV maker.

When Xiaomi first showed it off on the international stage at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, the company said that there are more than 200 product categories within the ecosystem involving 600 million global devices and covers more than 95 per cent of users’ “daily scenarios”.

Xiaomi SU7 quick specs

The general philosophy of Xiaomi SU7 is rather simple according to Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun: deliver the same level of performance as per Porsche Taycan and also offer intelligent technologies inspired by the Tesla Model S.

While the judge is still out there whether the SU7 managed to meet these objectives, the SU7’s specs are quite impressive especially given that the EV was developed in under three years.

In China, the Xiaomi SU7 can be obtained in three variants.

The highest-end model, the SU7 Max has a dual-motor AWD setup that produces a total output of 664hp and 838Nm of torque.

Xiaomi claimed that the SU7 Max is quicker than the Porsche Taycan Turbo with 0-100km/h timing of 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 265km/h.

It also has a Boost Mode which provides owners with full access to the EV’s 838Nm of torque for 20 seconds.

The SU7 Max also comes with Launch Control mode alongside active aero and adjustable rear wings.

Powered by a 101kWh CATL 800V battery, the EV offers a CLTC-rated range of up to 800km and can gain 501km of range with just 15 minutes of charging time while it only requires 19 minutes to get the battery level to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

On the other hand, there are also the standard SU7 and the SU7 Pro which come with a single-motor RWD setup.

Both variants produce 295hp and 400Nm of torque but their battery capacity is different.

The standard SU7 features a 73.6kWh battery which allows it to deliver a CLTC-rated range of 700km.

Its Pro counterpart comes with a 94.3kWh battery instead and it helped the variant to provide 830km of CLTC-rated range.

In terms of performance, the standard SU7 can go from 0-100km/h in 5.28 seconds.

The SU7 Pro century sprint timing is slightly lower but still quite feisty at 5.7 seconds and both variants share the same maximum top speed of 210km/h.

Unlike the Max variant, the standard SU7 and SU7 Pro use a 400V battery architecture.

In terms of charging time, these EVs take around 25 and 30 minutes to charge from 10-80 per cent, respectively.

Xiaomi is also currently developing another version of its EV called the SU7 Ultra.

This particular model is still in prototype form that has been designed to tackle the world-famous Nurburgring circuit.

With a combined output of 1526hp from its three electric motors, the SU7 Ultra can go from 0-100km/h in just 1.96 seconds, 0-200km/h in 5.96 seconds, and 0-300km/h in 15.07 seconds. Xiaomi claimed that the EV has a top speed of over 350km/h.

While it might be born for the track, Xiaomi plans to release this model to consumers. The company is planning to release the production version of the SU7 Ultra sometime in Q1 2025. — SoyaCincau