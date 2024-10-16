KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Langkawi and its 99 islands emerged as one of the Top 10 Best Islands in Asia.

The Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards 2024 named The Jewel of Kedah in fourth place, after votes from readers of the premier travel publication were tallied.

Langkawi offers a rare combination of pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and mystical landscapes — recognised by its gazettement as a Unesco Global Geopark.

Langkawi's second largest island, Dayang Bunting. — Picture courtesy of LADA

Its charm extends beyond its stunning landscapes, offering a variety of luxury hotels and resorts promising remarkable experiences, blending world-class hospitality with the island’s breathtaking natural surroundings.

The island has continued to grow, striking the perfect balance between preserving its traditional allure while introducing new attractions.

Kilim Geoforest Park features mangrove forests, lagoons and beaches. — Picture courtesy of LADA

Notable highlights include the SkyCab, leading to the Eagle’s Nest, which offers panoramic views of the Andaman Sea, and the newly launched Dream Forest, bringing an artistic touch to its rich cultural scene.

The SkyCab — a gondola lift which is one of the major attractions. — Picture courtesy of LADA

The Eagle's Nest is a majestic sight. — Picture courtesy of LADA

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) CEO Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid expressed her pride at the recognition which she called a “remarkable achievement”, reflecting our dedication to sustainable tourism and preserving the unique UNESCO Geopark.

“This accolade, voted by travelers themselves, reinforces Langkawi’s position as a leading global destination, and we are excited to continue welcoming visitors from around the world.”

Langkawi joins an elite list of Asian islands including other iconic destinations like Boracay, Phuket, Palawan and Bali.