KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The BYD M6 has officially launched in Malaysia and it’s the Chinese automaker’s first fully electric three-row MPV for the Malaysian market. With a starting price of RM109,800, the BYD M6 takes on other MPV contenders such as the Toyota Innova and Nissan Serena.

BYD M6 Malaysia Pricing

The BYD M6 is offered in two variants and both are equipped with a seven-seater (2+3+2) configuration. Here’s the official pricing in Malaysia:

• BYD M6 Standard – RM109,800

• BYD M6 Extended – RM123,800

BYD M6 launched in Malaysia with RM109,800 starting price. — Picture by SoyaCincau

The BYD M6 is offered in 4 colours – Crystal White, Ink Stone Blue, Cosmos Black and Harbour Grey. The electric MPV is covered by a 6-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, an 8-year/160,000km warranty that covers a State of Health (SOH) above 70% for the battery and an 8-year/150,000km warranty for the drive unit.

For the first 300 bookings for the BYD M6 Extended variant, BYD offers a complimentary Home Charger. On top of that, the first 100 customers who book any variant of the BYD M6 at the event venue at Dataran Karnival Shah Alam will receive RM800 charging credit.

BYD Malaysia is currently having a year-end sales campaign for other models which include attractive interest rates as low as 0.88%, 3-year standard service package, free road tax, a home charger and a special rebate if they register their EV before the end of this month.

BYD M6 Malaysia Specs and features

The BYD M6 offers two different motor and battery configurations based on the spec levels. The base Standard model features a single front motor pushing 120kW (160hp) and 310Nm of torque, and a 55.4kWh battery with an NEDC-rated range of 420km on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the Extended model gets a slightly more powerful motor at the front (similar to BYD Dolphin ER and BYD Atto 3) that produces 150kW (201hp) and 310Nm of torque. The Extended model is also better suited for interstate travel as it gets a larger 71.8kWh battery that offers a longer NEDC-rated range of 530km on a single charge.

On paper, the Standard model can do 0-100km/h in 10.1 seconds while the Extended version is quicker at 8.6 seconds. The BYD M6 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 225/55 R17 tyres.

In terms of charging, the standard model supports DC charging of up to 89kW while the Extended Range model can support up to 115kW. According to BYD Malaysia, the Extended model takes 40 minutes to charge from 10-80% on a DC fast charger.

For AC charging, the M6 is only equipped with a single-phase 7kW onboard charger, similar to other BYD EVs sold in Malaysia.

The BYD M6 is essentially an upgraded model of the previous BYD e6 MPV and it has gotten some modern upgrades which include a 12.8″ rotating screen on the dashboard, 360-degree camera and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To keep your occupants entertained, the M6 supports an optional Karaoke microphone feature with full access to lyrics.

The BYD M6 include a 12.8″ rotating screen on the dashboard, 360-degree camera and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with an optional Karaoke microphone feature with full access to lyrics. — Picture by SoyaCincau

In the safety department, the M6 is equipped with 6 airbags, however, only the Extended model gets the full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features which include adaptive and intelligent cruise control, automatic emergency braking, door open warning and predictive collision warning. The standard variant only gets a normal cruise control.

The BYD M6 also comes equipped with a 15W wireless phone charger, ventilated and powered front seats, a panoramic glass roof with sunshade and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), a feature which turns the MPV into a giant power bank to power regular home appliances. Also included is support for NFC Digital Key allowing users to lock, unlock and start the car with a compatible smartphone or wearable.

According to BYD, the M6 offers foldable second and third-row seats which provide a flat load area with an expanded boot capacity of up to 580-litres. However, take note that only the Extended model is equipped with a panoramic glass roof, powered front seats and a power tailgate.

The M6 offers foldable second and third-row seats which provide a flat load area with an expanded boot capacity of up to 580-litres. — Picture by SoyaCincau

In terms of size, the BYD M6 is slightly smaller than the Toyota Innova and Toyota Innova Zenix. It measures 4710mm long, 1810mm wide and 1690mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2800mm. According to the local spec sheet, the BYD M6 weighs 2,374kg for the Standard version and 2,489kg for the Extended model.

As a comparison, the standard Innova is 4735mm long, 1830mm wide and 1795mm tall, and has a shorter wheelbase of 2750mm. Meanwhile, the Innova Zenix is bigger at 4760mm long, 1850mm wide and 1796mm tall, with a longer wheelbase of 2850mm. — SoyaCincau

BYD M6 Malaysia Spec Sheet

Below is the full spec sheet for the BYD M6 in Malaysia:

The full spec sheet for the BYD M6 in Malaysia. — Picture by SoyaCincau

— SoyaCincau