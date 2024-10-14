KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has updated its vehicle registration database which now includes the latest EV registration figures in Malaysia for September 2024.

For September 2024, a total of 1,513 EVs have been registered which is a 15 per cent drop from 1,774 EVs registered in the previous month.

However, it is worth noting that the local automotive industry slowed down last month as total vehicle registrations saw a 20 per cent drop from 76,076 units registered in August to 61,075 units registered in September.

EVs accounted for 2.48 per cent of total vehicles registered in Malaysia for September 2024.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y dominate Malaysia’s EV registration for September 2024

Tesla continued to dominate last month with the Model 3 and Model Y recording 301 and 147 units registered respectively. This is followed by the BYD Atto 3 at #3 with 137 units, the BYD Seal at #4 with 124 units and BYD Dolphin at #5 with 95 units.

BMW Group gained more ground last month with four models on the top 10 list. This includes the BMW i5 at #6 with 84 units, Mini Cooper at #8 with 47 units, Mini Countryman at #9 with 47 units and BMW iX2 at #10 with 46. Smart #1 and #3 (recorded as combined) are hovering at #7 with 58 units registered in September.

The recently launched Xpeng G6 has entered the top 30 list with 19 units registered. Interestingly, 5 BYD e6 were registered, ahead of the launch of the newer BYD M6 fully electric MPV.

BYD continues overall lead for EV registrations for Jan to September 2024

Despite losing podium position for two months, BYD still leads overall EV registrations in Malaysia Year-To-Date with the BYD Seal having 2,391 units registered, followed by the BYD Atto 3 with 2,354 units and BYD Dolphin with 1,214 units. In total, the three models (5,959) represent 38 per cent of all EVs registered in Malaysia.

Tesla follows closely with the Model 3 recording 2,279 units registered while the Model Y had 1,998 units registered between January to September 2024.

For the first 9 months of 2024 (January to September), a total of 15,834 EVs were registered in Malaysia, which marks a 114 per cent growth compared to the same period last year which recorded 7,388 units. As a reference, 13,301 EVs were registered between January to December 2023. — SoyaCincau