LISSE (NETHERLANDS), Oct 7 — A lift mechanic accidentally threw away an exhibit at the Lisser Art Museum (LAM), thinking it was trash left behind.

The artwork, two hand-painted beer cans by French artist Alexandre Lavet from 1988 was recovered from the dumpster and was undamaged, the museum said on Tuesday.

The exhibit at the contemporary food art museum in the Netherlands, titled ‘All The Good Times We Spent Together’ consisted of two dented and empty cans, painstakingly hand-painted beer cans.

“For artist Alexandre Lavet, the cans symbolize his precious moments with friends. Evenings spent drinking together may not seem special, but are ultimately valuable moments when people connect with each other,” the museum said.

The LAM museum displayed the cans in the glass lift shaft as if they had been left behind during construction, reported NL Times.

“The theme of our art collection is food and consumption,” said museum director Sietske van Zanten.

“Through art, we let you look at everyday things in a special way. By presenting the works of art differently, that effect is increased.”

The effect proved too real for a lift mechanic, who mistook the art for actual litter and disposed of it.

The curator noticed the piece was missing and launched a careful search, eventually finding the artwork in a bin bag, ready to be taken away.

After careful cleaning, the cans were intact and undamaged.

Van Zanten stressed that the museum did not blame the mechanic, who was standing in for the regular mechanic who tends to the museum’s lift and knows its eccentricities.

“He did his job to the best of his ability. On a positive note, it is a compliment to artist Alexandre Lavet.”