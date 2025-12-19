PARIS, Dec 19 — Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy may have mounting legal problems but his status as a top-selling author is not in doubt: his hastily written book about his recent prison experience has sold 100,000 copies in less than a week, according to his publisher.

The 70-year-old turned his three weeks behind bars in October-November into Diary of a Prisoner (“Le journal d’un prisonnier”) and has been on a nationwide tour to greet enthusiastic fans.

“Diary of a Prisoner sold 98,610 copies in just a few days after its release in bookstores! A phenomenal number 1,” publisher Fayard wrote on social network X, citing sales figures from market research group NielsenIQ GfK.

The 216-page book recounts Sarkozy’s mundane struggles with noise and low-quality food, but has also made waves for its political message.

The former head of the right-wing Republicans party reveals a conversation with far-right leader Marine Le Pen and hints at a possible alliance between the traditional right-wing and Le Pen’s anti-immigration party.

“The path to rebuilding the right can only happen with the broadest possible spirit of unity, without exclusion and without anathema,” he writes.

Sarkozy was found guilty in September of seeking illegal funding from Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi for the campaign that saw him elected president in 2007.

He was sentenced to five years behind bars, but left La Sante prison in Paris after serving just 20 days, after a judge ordered his release with conditions.

He has been convicted in two other cases, one for illegal campaign financing and another for corruption and influence-peddling.

He and his wife Carla Bruni face another possible trial over allegations that they tried to bribe a key prosecution witness in the Libya campaign financing case with the help of a paparazzi boss.

They deny wrongdoing.

Since his one term in power, Sarkozy has become an influential backroom political player on the French right and a prolific writer of memoirs and books.

Recent offerings include The Age of Combat in 2023, The Age of Storms in 2020 and Passions in 2019. — AFP