WASHINGTON DC, Oct 1 — The Malaysian Embassy in Washington DC will highlight the songket at its Malaysia Day celebration, aiming to showcase the intricate craftsmanship of the local traditional textile to an international audience.

Ambassador Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said he specifically chose to promote songket to mark the 61st Malaysia Day so that guests would have the opportunity to appreciate the artistry of this luxurious handicraft.

“Besides honouring our heritage, I also wish to promote cultural exchange and understanding between Malaysia and the United States,” Nazri said in a statement here.

“My hope is that it will attract global interest in our traditional textiles and facilitate their entry into a wider market.”

His Royal Highness Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, the Crown Prince of Kelantan, will also be present to officiate and support the event.

The two-week celebration will begin on October 10, featuring a fashion show titled “The Magnificent Golden Threads of Songket”, along with an exhibition at the Malaysian Embassy.

Renowned Malaysian designers Sharifah Kirana and Zachrin Jaafars will showcase their songket-inspired collections during the fashion show.

The exhibition will also feature pieces from Malaysia’s National Textiles Museum and live songket weaving demonstrations by master artisan Kelthom Hussein.

Visitors will also witness live mural painting by artist Dani Omar, whose works are influenced by songket patterns, alongside sustainable fashion pieces from designer Sharifah Kirana.

“My heart brims with pride at the sight of the Malaysian Songket being displayed for the world to see.

“I encourage everyone to visit the exhibition and experience the rich tapestry of our traditional fabric,” said Nazri.

Songket was added to Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2021, highlighting its significance in Malaysian culture.