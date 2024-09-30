KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — A Thai policeman has chosen a unique medium of communicating with Malaysian visitors: TikTok.

He also showed himself to be fluent in Malay, speaking in the Kelantan-Pattani dialect that is often used in Kelantan and southern Thailand.

In the video, the unnamed officer told Malaysians driving into Thailand or planning to drive there to have a physical copy of their driving license.

While digital licenses are the new norm in Malaysia, the policeman advised Malaysians that digital licenses might not be recognised in Thailand.

The officer had received many queries on driving license requirements for foreigners in the country so the video addressed a primary concern Malaysians had about driving licenses in Thailand.

He has also amassed a decent following on TikTok of about 55,100 followers at his account @dadunayu.thai