KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — For most Malaysians, late night cravings are more often than not satisfied by a quick run to the closest Ramly burger stall.

And it was no different for American Youtuber and live streamer IShowSpeed who was in Kuala Lumpur recently for his Southeast Asian tour.

As he ended a chaotic day of activities in KL, the 19-year-old, whose real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr decided to bite into a Ramly burger, encouraged by recommendations on his chat from his viewers.

Given his penchant to be overdramatic in his reactions, IShowSpeed offered his expected over-the-top and exaggerated response, before shoving a wad of cash into the hands of the ‘abang burger’.

But what currency did he pay in, and more importantly — just how much did the live streamer actually pay for his ‘burger special’ with the works.

On a viral TikTok video posted yesterday by user syokgeng, the owner of Bob’s Burger answered the burning questions that have been haunting many.

@syokgeng Replying to @Tengku. Tengok sampai habis syokgeng syokpod syokbar dreammade original sound - syokgeng - syokgeng

First of all, he revealed that IShowSpeed did not pay in US dollars, which many had expected.

The social media celebrity had actually paid in Cambodian riel — which isn't too unexpected considering IShowSpeed had visited the kingdom prior to his KL stopover.

So how much did IShowSpeed pay for a ‘burger special’?

First of all, it's necessary to establish that it was not specified just what kind of ‘burger special’ it was.

After all, there's the choice of chicken, beef or lamb. There's there's the consideration of whether it's a double patty, and whether you have the works in doubling the cheese apart from the addition of eggs.

Depending on your local burger seller, you can expect to pay in the range of RM7 to RM12.

The unnamed owner of the stall, which we will call Bob since the stall is named Bob's Burger after all — said IShowSpeed had handed him seven pieces of KHR50,000 notes meaning the total paid would be KHR350,000.

Which converted into Ringgit — means that the live streamer with the estimated worth of USD$10 million (RM42 million) paid — paid RM362 for that burger special.

Bob however added that his burgers are still priced in Malaysian Ringgit after his new-found fame, which saw about 300,000 viewing IShowSpeed's antics.

“Don't worry, and come on down,” he joked.

The TikTok view has been viewed over 1.2 million times with almost 73,000 likes and over 700 comments, many of whom came out with novel ideas like renaming his ‘burger special’ as the IShowSpeed burger and framing the money for memories.