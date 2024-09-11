KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — How far would you go to queue for a plate of fried rice?

For 22-year-old university student who only wanted to be known as Sugi, that meant queueing three hours ahead before anyone else.

Whose fried rice you might ask? None other than Malaysian-born comedian Nigel Ng, popularly known as Uncle Roger, who just opened his first restaurant at Pavilion KL.

“I reached here at 9.50am from Bandar Sunway, way before the mall opened its door,” he told Malay Mail when met here.

As the first in line, Sugi said he was hoping to at least get a picture with Uncle Roger and grab a serving of the infamous fried rice before returning to his class.

Eager fans wait outside the restaurant, FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger, which is slated for its grand opening at Pavilion KL, 1pm today. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

“I have a class at 2pm which is why I wanted to be the first (in line),” he added.

Asked if he came alone, Sugi replied in the affirmative, explaining that his friends initially wanted to tag along but were discouraged by the potential crowd and waiting time.

The restaurant, FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger, is slated for its grand opening at Pavilion KL, 1pm today.

The 33-year-old has achieved significant success — including 9.34 million subscribers on YouTube — critiquing and “reviewing” videos of chefs and other individuals cooking while in character, which is most commonly associated with egg fried rice.

Uncle Roger initially teased the restaurant’s launch in a YouTube video on July 1, describing it as a “little secret just for loyal niece and nephew watching.”