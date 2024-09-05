KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — To celebrate its 50th anniversary, BONIA will be hosting an event at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur headlined by Korean superstar Nayeon of K-pop girl group TWICE.

BONIA will also be unveiling its Autumn/Winter 2024 collection on the same evening.

Nayeon, who is also BONIA ambassador, will bring more than a touch of glamour and excitement to the event.

Fans will get the opportunity to see Nayeon wearing the new collection and bring her distinctive style to play at the event.

It says something about BONIA’s commitment to always being relevant and fashion forward in this fast-changing world that Nayeon is the muse for BONIA.

This BONIA timepiece from the new collection is both elegant and sophisticated. — Picture courtesy of BONIA

The Korean K-pop star’s fans will no doubt be excited by the thought of seeing her but they won’t be the only ones eager to catch a glimpse of Nayeon.

Fashion watchers will be keen to see how she is dressed... a moment to celebrate K-pop’s influence on high fashion.

Another highlight of the celebration will be the new BNB10809 Chronograph Collection.

The timepieces will bring a luxurious elegance and timeless charm to any wrist.

The timepieces come in five colours (pink, white, burgundy, brown and black) ensuring there is a BONIA timepiece for every look.

To add a touch of sophistication, the BONIA logo is proudly positioned at the 12 o’clock mark. — Picture courtesy of BONIA

Featuring a classic round case, the timepiece will have sparkling crystals adorning the bezel, bold sword-shaped hands and reliable Japanese quartz chronograph movement.

The durable and pristine sapphire crystal ensures clear readability, while the luminous coating on the hour, minute and chronograph hands magically illuminates the time in dim light.

You can find BONIA timepieces — retailing from RM1,588 to RM1,788 — at BONIA boutiques, Solar Time retail shops and select fine shop retailers all over the country.