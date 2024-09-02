KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Uncle Roger fans, mark your calendars: the official opening date of his Malaysian restaurant is confirmed and he’s inviting you along for the ride.

Uncle Roger, whose real name is Nigel Ng, announced on X that he will be opening his restaurant at Pavilion Bukit Bintang this month on Wednesday, September 11.

Taking a short break from youtube weejios this month because we're busy opening a restaurant in my hometown of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia! FUIYOH! Never in my life would I expect this to be a reality. 4 years ago I was just a comedian making silly videos in my apartment. And now I... pic.twitter.com/tTmA9FfKJ8 — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) September 1, 2024

He is also attempting a Guinness World Record for...largest gathering of people dressed as Uncle Roger.

The popular YouTuber and comedian had initially opened registrations for the event, but slots have all now been taken, with the first 300 people to register getting a free orange polo shirt, phone belt case and limited edition tote bags with discount vouchers.

You can still come and aid the record attempt by coming dressed in a complete Uncle Roger costume: “plain orange polo shirt, black phone belt case, long black pants, black or white sneakers”.

If you would like more information about the event, you can contact the organisers at [email protected].

“Come come! Let’s make history together. Fuiyoh!” he exhorts in the event promo page.

As to what to expect at the restaurant, he says fans should look forward to the food.

“The team and I have been eating so much fried rice wok hei is now my favorite cologne. We’re all really proud of the food we’re putting out.”

The comedian also thanks his fans or as he calls them, ‘nephews and nieces’, for their support and will next be headed to do shows at Delhi, Taipei and Dubai.