KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Fire and Rescue Department’s active duty members or ‘Abang Bomba’ have long been a popular fixture of the annual Merdeka parade but this year the women firefighters are getting their fair share of attention.

Shots and videos of the ‘Abang Bomba’ carrying a sign that said: “Kenapa pilih dia, abang bomba kan ada” (Why him when there’s Abang Bomba) which has become a popular cheeky catchphrase.

'Abang Bomba' were also a hit during the Terengganu Merdeka parade. — Bernama pic

However at the bottom of the sign there was an addition: “Akak bomba pun ada ni.” (We have Akak Bomba too)

Judging from the warm reception from the cheering crowds, it seems both the ‘Abang’ and ‘Akak’ Bomba will be a welcome addition to the upcoming Merdeka parades.