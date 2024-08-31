KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Every year without fail one of the stars of the annual Merdeka parade is the Fire and Rescue Department or, as they’re more popularly known, ‘Abang Bomba’.

The firemen regularly receive a lot of online fanfare and one Malaysian artist, Rachel Wan, drew up a series of illustrations she shared via social media and captioned it ‘There’s a reason why I’m watching the parade tomorrow.

In a series of adorably rendered illustrations, she gave five roles and responsibilities that our fearless fire and rescue personnel take on for the good of Malaysia and Malaysians, with the last being, of course, being a highlight of the Merdeka parade.

Rachel's adorable art tribute to the beloved search and rescue personnel is great Merdeka fare. — Picture via Instagram/rachelwan.art

You can check out more of Rachel Wan’s work at her Instagram @rachelwan.art or check out her posts on Reddit.