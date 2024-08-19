KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Digital travel platform Agoda announced its top five international flight destinations and Kuala Lumpur proved to be the third most popular city in the rankings.

Bangkok was, no surprise, the most popular followed closely by South Korean capital, Seoul..

The rankings were taken from booking data recorded between June and August this year.

This is the second consecutive year that Bangkok topped the ranking but Seoul took over second place, which last year belonged to Singapore.

Kuala Lumpur last year placed fourth, a spot now taken by Singapore with fifth place being Tokyo, Japan.

In a statement, Agoda’s senior vice president Andrew Smith said: “The summer of 2024 currently shows a trend towards Asia Pacific travel. Destinations like Bangkok, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur continue to attract many travelers, reflecting their appeal and the diverse experiences they offer.”