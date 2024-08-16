PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — China's second top-grossing summer film of 2024 by Penang-born director Sam Quah in A Place Called Silence has zoomed up the top ten films for Malaysian box-office, kept away from the top spot only by Deadpool & Wolverine.

And the action in local cinemas isn't the only thing to look forward to.

Not sure what to watch, stream, or read this weekend?

Malay Mail has compiled a list of the Top 10 best local and international films, series, music and books of the week.

Here is your guide to a fun weekend with Malay Mail’s top 10 picks of the week.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (August 8 to August 11)

Deadpool & Wolverine

A Place Called Silence

Despicable Me 4

A Legend

Trap

Sengkolo: Malam Satu Suro

Raayan

Hijack 1971

Borderlands

TwistersSource: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (August 5 to August 11)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Lovely Runner

Miss Night and Day: Limited Series

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

Master of the House: Season 1

The Influencer: Season 1

Sweet Home: Season 3

Eve

Rising Impact: Season 2

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bawah Payung Awan S2

Serendipity’s Embrace

Bawah Payung Awan S1

Nafsu

Girlfriend ???????

Good Partner

My Lovely Liar

Running Man (2024)

The Auditors

Eve

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (August 7 to August 14)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Jimin - Who

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye

Henry Moodie - drunk text

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

Dhruv - double take

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (August 7 to August 14)

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku

Aziz Harun - Janji

Hafiz Suip - Ku Akui

Nadhif Basalamah - jatuh cinta lagi

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (August 2 to August 8)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Harlequin)

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson (harpercollins)

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

A Curse for True Love by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron)

Non-Fiction

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)

Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

Once Upon a Miao 2 by Jian Goh (Zhang Yimou Publishing)

Draw Your Own Manga: Blank Comic Book by Tuttle Studio (Tuttle Publishing)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Extrovert by Abstrakim (Karya Bestari)

Chef's Cuisine (Edisi Pengumpul) by Effalee (PT Elex Media Komputindo)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (noura books)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif publication)

Pada Masa Yang Terhenti by Osman Deen (IMAN Publication)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (Karya seni)

Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Gempak Starz)

Source: MPH