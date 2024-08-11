KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Former product manager, Ken Low, 29, had been dreaming of travelling overland from Malaysia to Europe for the past nine years.

At the end of March this year, he managed to take the plunge — completing the trip from Kuala Lumpur to Istanbul, Turkiye early this week.

“As I’m from a developing country, the amount of time taken to save the necessary funds would take double, if not triple that of someone from a developed country,” he told Malay Mail, referring to Malaysia’s economic status.

“I was able to boost my savings rate as I did a Working Holiday in New Zealand for 14 months between 2022 and 2024.”

Low said he came up with the idea during his first backpacking trip in 2015, where he journeyed overland from Siem Reap to Beijing.

That experience ignited his desire to pursue even bigger adventures, and this goal became the driving force behind many of his decisions throughout his twenties.

When the time was right, Low set out from Kuala Lumpur, beginning his journey at KL Sentral to head northward to Thailand.

“The first 45 days I travelled with a friend. After we arrived in Almaty, Kazakhstan, he went back to Malaysia and I continued the journey solo,” he said.

Ken Low’s trip report.

In total, Low said he visited 10 countries over 133 days:

Thailand

Laos

China

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan

Iran

Turkiye

He said he mainly travelled by bus, trains and sometimes taxis — covering over 22,000 km.

The good, the bad and the ugly

Low said the biggest advantage he had was being a Malaysian — as our passport provided visa-free access to almost all the countries he visited, except Turkmenistan.

Being a Mandarin speaker also made navigating China easier from him, he said.

On the other hand, he said he faced challenges such as Azerbaijan’s closed land borders which prevented him from entering by ferry from Kazakhstan, and geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, and between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

The journey had numerous unforgettable moments, with one of the most striking was his time in Isfahan, Iran, where the breathtaking Naqsh-e Jahan Square stood out as a highlight.

“Every night, hundreds of families and friends would gather on picnic mats, just hanging out and spending quality time together,” said Low.

The Naqsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan, Iran. — Picture by Ken Low

He also observed that it was rare to see anyone glued to their phones, which he believes reflects the strong family-oriented and communal culture.

When it came to food, Thai cuisine took the top spot for him. He said he was drawn to its blend of sweet, rich, and spicy flavours, which perfectly matched his Southeast Asian palate.

“The food there is so excellent you are always a stone’s throw away from a Michelin-starred establishment.

“For my favourite dish, I’m a sucker for a good and simple Pad Kra Pao. A special honourable mention goes to all the fried insects I had in Bangkok,” said Low.

Here are his favourite cities:

Isfahan, Iran

Weishan, China

Dunhuang, China

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Istanbul, Turkey

Gates to Hell aka Darvaza Gas Crater in Turkmenistan. — Picture by Ken Low

How much did the trip cost?

According to Low, he spent close to US$4,000 for the trip, or around RM18,000. He spent the most in China, but on a daily basis he spent the most during his one day in Turkmenistan for a tour which also included border transfer.

When it comes to the financial aspect, Low said most countries were quite affordable except for Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

He saved on accommodation by couchsurfing, volunteering, and staying with friends met online, which covered about 40 to 60 per cent of his stays.

Although he spent more on food from Thailand to China, he said he began eating out less starting in Central Asia. He reduced his meals to twice a day and, towards the end of his trip in Turkey, switched to buying groceries and cooking for himself.

Although he has received hospitality in many countries, Low found the warmth and generosity of Turks to be exceptional, and two special moments stand out for him.

A view from the Pamir Highway in Tajikistan. — Picture by Ken Low

First, while in Kyrgyzstan, he met a young Turk named Esad, who helped him buy Russian bus and train tickets.

Later, in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, he met a Turkish man named Kazem, who, despite not speaking English, spent four hours with him, communicating through Google Translate. Kazem and his family even treated him to delicious meals, leaving a lasting impression on Low.

Despite considering the journey his greatest achievement, Low said he now plans to explore Europe when the time is right.

“Though I’m unsure when I’ll travel again, I’m excited about future adventures,” said Low.