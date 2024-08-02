KUALA LUMPUR, August 2 — The opening night of this year’s KL Fashion Week was kicked off in style by premier lifestyle specialist The Melium Group.

Titled Generation Melium, the showcase recently took place at the Suria KLCC Mall Esplanade with the iconic Petronas Twin Towers as backdrop.

The runway presentation highlighted the diverse range of the Group’s labels including Farah Khan Couture, Alo Yoga, Aigner, Boggi Milano, Piquadro, Alice + Olivia, Elisabetta Franchi and MCM;

For over 35 years, Melium has been at the forefront of the local fashion scene, dressing generations with a keen understanding of their evolving needs.

From the boardroom to cocktails, gala dinners to weekend brunches, active lifestyles to travel, Melium's commitment to style as a lifestyle ensures that every need is fulfilled.

This is evidenced in the Group bringing in digital and tech-inspired travel accessories label Piquadro and wellness brand Alo Yoga, as well as all-natural body care brand Sensatia Botanicals.

Spotted sporting MCM at the event were ‘friends’ of Melium, including corporate maven Lee Jim Leng, stylist Andrea Wong and actress Kavita Sidhu.

“At Melium, we believe that style is an integral part of life. Whether it's dressing individuals for professional success or personal pleasure, our mission is to meet every fashion need,” said The Melium Group president Datuk Seri Dr Farah Khan.

Beyond the business of fashion, Melium has a longstanding commitment to philanthropy, recently marking its 35 years in Malaysia by raising RM5.7 million for charity.