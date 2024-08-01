PETALING JAYA, August 1 — Every Olympic produces athletes that immediately become recognisable household names in their moment of virality before the world.

And the world is done with topless oiled-up male athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics (think Tonga’s Pita Taufatofu at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and a repeat appearance at the 2020 Tokyo, joined by Vanuatu’s Riilio Rii).

Hallyu or the “Korean Wave” has hit Paris, with 31-year-old South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji dominating social media over the last few days.

The first time Olympian took home the silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol women’s event on Saturday, but it wasn’t just her razor-sharp focus and killer skill that grabbed the attention of many.

It was as Gen Z would describe, “She’s got the rizz! (charisma)”.

With her baseball cap on backwards, with her shoulder length hair slicked back and tucked in with and in a ponytail, accessories and complete with a stone-cold glare, Kim had everyone in awe at the energy she exuded that had new global fans declaring she won gold in their books.

Even Tesla, Space X and X head honcho couldn’t resist chiming in that it would be “cool” to feature her in an action movie to a viral video of Kim.

She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2024

I’m assembling a team pic.twitter.com/dP0diSWp4V — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 30, 2024

While her new-found fame may have come in Paris, it was her performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Azerbaijan last May, where Kim won gold in the 25-metre pistol competition and setting a world record in the process, that had everyone signing up for her fan club.

세계신기록 클립 더 길게 따옴,, 뉴스에서 짤렸던 뒷부분이 더 미침... pic.twitter.com/Gn2nyIMnMF — 밤톨러 (@bamtolerate) July 29, 2024

She was even compared to fictional characters like James Bond and Satoru Gojo, a sorcerer in popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen.

Just so we’re clear, the South Korean Air Pistol team of Oh Ye Jin and Kim Yeji (hat) took Gold and Silver for the 10m Air Pistol competition at Paris 2024.One wore her daughter’s elephant doll while the other’s pistol sight had a pink heart.This is the hardest shit ever. pic.twitter.com/vU1j4xOKJ4 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 30, 2024

If you’re trying to recreate the first-time Olympians signature look, as when she took to the range at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre looking like a sci-fi assassin character here’s what you’ll need to level up.

• Shoulder length hair, tucked under a back to front baseball cap, with a ponytail.

• No-nonsense, calm, composed, cool yet savage demeanour, complete with a stony expression of an assassin.

• A zipped-up, sharp, Fila anorak with matching pants (preferably the attire of the South Korean national team) and customised red-laced Sauer pistol shoes.

• Asymmetrical wire-rimmed shooting glasses with flippable hinged lenses with lens, blinders and mechanical iris to avoid blur and increase visual focus.

• Jewellery should be kept to a minimum, with a single ring and several discreet ear piercings.

• A small elephant plushie (which reportedly belongs to Kim’s five-year-old daughter)

Kim will next compete in the 25m pistol women’s qualification on 2 August.

Meanwhile, Kim’s closest challenger for virality comes in the form of 51-year-old Turkish, Yusuf Dikec, who also clinched a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics for being the polar opposite with minimal gear and fuss.

In Olympic shooting, they use equipment like:> A lens to avoid blur> A lens for better precision> ear protectors for noiseThen a Turkish guy (Dikeç) came and won a silver medal with just a pair of GLASSES. pic.twitter.com/tobbeIifiS — Turkish Archives (@TurkishArc) July 31, 2024

While Kim’s look was praised for being polished and put-together, Yusuf won the Internet with the absence of specialised gear, relying only on regular prescription glasses and earplugs.