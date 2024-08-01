PETALING JAYA, August 1 — Every Olympic produces athletes that immediately become recognisable household names in their moment of virality before the world.

And the world is done with topless oiled-up male athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics (think Tonga’s Pita Taufatofu at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and a repeat appearance at the 2020 Tokyo, joined by Vanuatu’s Riilio Rii).

Hallyu or the “Korean Wave” has hit Paris, with 31-year-old South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji dominating social media over the last few days.

The first time Olympian took home the silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol women’s event on Saturday, but it wasn’t just her razor-sharp focus and killer skill that grabbed the attention of many.

It was as Gen Z would describe, “She’s got the rizz! (charisma)”.

With her baseball cap on backwards, with her shoulder length hair slicked back and tucked in with and in a ponytail, accessories and complete with a stone-cold glare, Kim had everyone in awe at the energy she exuded that had new global fans declaring she won gold in their books.

Even Tesla, Space X and X head honcho couldn’t resist chiming in that it would be “cool” to feature her in an action movie to a viral video of Kim.

While her new-found fame may have come in Paris, it was her performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Azerbaijan last May, where Kim won gold in the 25-metre pistol competition and setting a world record in the process, that had everyone signing up for her fan club.

She was even compared to fictional characters like James Bond and Satoru Gojo, a sorcerer in popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen.

If you’re trying to recreate the first-time Olympians signature look, as when she took to the range at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre looking like a sci-fi assassin character here’s what you’ll need to level up.

• Shoulder length hair, tucked under a back to front baseball cap, with a ponytail.

• No-nonsense, calm, composed, cool yet savage demeanour, complete with a stony expression of an assassin.

• A zipped-up, sharp, Fila anorak with matching pants (preferably the attire of the South Korean national team) and customised red-laced Sauer pistol shoes.

• Asymmetrical wire-rimmed shooting glasses with flippable hinged lenses with lens, blinders and mechanical iris to avoid blur and increase visual focus.

• Jewellery should be kept to a minimum, with a single ring and several discreet ear piercings.

• A small elephant plushie (which reportedly belongs to Kim’s five-year-old daughter)

Kim will next compete in the 25m pistol women’s qualification on 2 August.

Meanwhile, Kim’s closest challenger for virality comes in the form of 51-year-old Turkish, Yusuf Dikec, who also clinched a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics for being the polar opposite with minimal gear and fuss.

While Kim’s look was praised for being polished and put-together, Yusuf won the Internet with the absence of specialised gear, relying only on regular prescription glasses and earplugs.