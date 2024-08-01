KUALA LUMPUR, August 1 — For women looking to add an extra two centimetres to their height, Larrie’s new collection could be the answer.

Known for its blend of comfort and style, Larrie has unveiled its latest innovation: the Larrie Ladies Collection.

This collection not only provides a +2cm boost but comes in seven colours including white, black and maroon.

The collection offers breathable fabric, arch-supporting heel cushions and a rubber outsole with hidden 2cm heels for a subtle height boost.

The slip-on design ensures ease of wear, while the anti-slip lightweight outsole offers secure traction.

Additionally, the three-point rebound antibacterial insoles deliver a sporty yet casual look, combining softness and flexibility with foot health benefits.

Chong with models at the collection’s launch at Larrie store in Alamanda.

“We hope that our +2cm collection will make it easier for women who desire to appear taller.

“It is also comfortable to wear despite the added height and we maintain affordable prices,” said Larrie Corporation marketing director Lenson Chong.

This collection is available at department stores nationwide and Larrie boutiques including Alamanda, Putrajaya.