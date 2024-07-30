KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — TikTok user @7eleven242 shared video of an unexpected personage at a mamak that became a hot topic for Malaysians on Reddit and TikTok.

He captioned the video nampaksametapibukandie (looks the same but isn’t) but a Redditor mesinbasuh had a better title: “When you order PMX from Temu.”

The unnamed man in the video bore a passing though not particularly strong resemblance to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, whose photo just happened to be on display at the mamak — the camera panning to it conveniently so viewers could compare the two.

A Redditor quipped, “PMX: Phang Ming Xun.”

Another commenter called the man instead, “Aeonmall PMX.”

One of the top comments however had the classic meme of Anwar staring at a laptop computer, a favourite of Malaysian meme-sters.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ibrahim's classic photo with a laptop has become a popular Malaysian meme. — Picture via Twitter

On TikTok, one commenter suggested making the doppelganger say one of Anwar’s common catchphrases “Saya ulang” (I repeat) and that if he sounded the same, he was the real deal.

Another commenter said, he didn’t want to comment because he had to laugh first.

Slightly intriguing: one commenter also claimed that he had spotted another lookalike in Shah Alam and asked if it was the same man.

Perhaps TikTok will solve that mystery for us, some day.