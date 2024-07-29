KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The heat getting to you? You feel a sore throat coming on? Inside Scoop has the best ‘remedy’— cough syrup flavoured ice cream. No, we’re not kidding.

The ice cream brand unveiled its latest flavour last night on social media, namely pei pa koa or also known in Malaysia as Cap Ibu dan Anak cough syrup.

The herbal concoction, even beloved by pop stars such as Zayn Malik, is popular for its herbal properties and pleasant taste, making it easy to swallow even by children.

Inside Scoop says their rendition of it uses actual pei pa koa as well as vanilla bean swirls and calls it “the perfect soothing refreshment you won’t want to miss.”

According to the brand, the limited edition flavour will be officially on sale from today, July 29 so head on over to your nearest Inside Scoop outlet or order it online from Grab.