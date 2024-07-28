PETALING JAYA, July 28 — The official attire for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony for the Malaysian contingent got a thumbs up from the global community online with many comments loving the style and cut of the outfits, with many calling it “regal”, “elegant” and “chic”.

“The Malaya" featuring the Baju Kurung complete with a headscarf for female athletes, and Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga, complemented by songkok and sampin, was praised for its overall look on the Reddit discussion on the Olympics in the Opening Ceremony attire for Malaysia thread.

The golden hue to represent the medal dreams of the Malaysian contingent did not appear to translate well. — Image courtesy of Rizman Ruzaini

Users such as RockDesk chimed in on the outfit saying “It's so elegant looking!” and CancelAlternative674 saying it, “looks like royalty”.

One repeated grouse however was the colour of the design by Malaysian fashion designers Rizman Ruzaini.

pterrible_ptarmigan summed it up best, saying, “Style & cut are good, not a fan of the color. It's very drab and Malaysia isn't,” with the likes of Prettyhandsomeyou agreeing that “Malaysia is pivoting towards drab as the years go by.”

Pop culture references, especially to the Star Trek franchise were a favourite, such as aahxzen saying, “They look a bit like they should be living in a colony on Star trek: TGS” and marymurrah stating that “I had no idea that Malaysia had such a deep cultural affinity for the Cardassian Empire”.