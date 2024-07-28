KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — What happens when luxury haircare and a healthy food chain join forces?

The Million-Hair Journey campaign promotes the idea that healthy hair depends not only on products and hair treatment but also on one’s diet.

It is a partnership between Salad Atelier and Australian haircare brand Kevin Murphy and Spanish haircare brand Montibello. Both brands are brought into Malaysia by beauty product distributor R Beaute.

The campaign, which ends on September 30, introduces a limited-edition menu by Salad Atelier.

The menu features Furikake Chicken Poke, Wakame Shrimp Pasta and Sourdough Breads with toppings of one’s choice, all with ‘super’ ingredients for the hair and scalp.

Present at its Exchange 106 launch were campaign ambassador and social media personality Michie Lam, R Beaute ‘icon’ (ambassador) Albert Nico and R Beaute CEO Roy Kow.

“This collaboration with Salad Atelier shows how we believe taking care of your hair is closely linked to your lifestyle choices.

“We are about more than hair care products, we believe in a holistic approach that nurtures from the inside out,” said Nico, a celebrity hairstylist.

Kevin Murphy and Dyson’s trainers joined forces in educating visitors about styling and professional haircare.

Recently, R Beaute also partnered with multinational technology company Dyson.

At the event held at The Gardens Mall, Kevin Murphy and Dyson’s trainers joined forces in educating visitors about styling and professional haircare.

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer was the hero product during the pop-up, together with Kevin Murphy’s Young Again Hair Oil. It is considered a ‘holy grail’ for hair professionals as it is one of the only oils which doesn’t clog hair roots.

For more details, visit here.