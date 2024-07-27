PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Oscar-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh called for global support of the Refugee Olympic Team, in a poignant 33-second video posted on both the official Olympics and her own personal Instagram account yesterday.

In her message, Yeoh, who represents displaced athletes as a member of the Olympic Refuge Foundation, highlighted the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices made by the athletes.

“I am here to introduce you to a very special team. They have fought harder and traveled further to get to Paris. They are the Refugee Olympic team. Please support them with all your hearts.”

Yeoh, who became a member of the International Olympic Committee last October, underscores the significance of the team’s presence, stating, “Together, this team is representing over a hundred million displaced people.

“And when you see them, show your support by sharing your heart with them. Let’s cheer them on loud and proud.”

The Refugee Olympic team for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics is made up of 37 athletes from 11 different countries participating across 12 sports.

The team was created by the International Olympic Committee to ensure that people displaced from their home countries have access and funding to participate in sports at the highest level.

It will compete under the acronym EOR, based on the French name Équipe Olympique des Réfugiés.