KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Neta Auto Malaysia has officially launched its latest electric SUV, the Neta X, marking the brand’s second electric vehicle (EV) for the Malaysian market.

The new electric vehicle was unveiled at Menara Affin @ TRX, here, as part of a dual-launch in Malaysia and Thailand yesterday.

Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor of Neta vehicles in Malaysia, also revealed the prices for the three variants of Neta X during the event.

The X400 Comfort is priced at RM119,888 while the X400 Luxury is priced at RM127,888 and the X500 Luxury at RM135,888.

Designed with cost-efficiency in mind, Neta X is ideal for long-term ownership as it offers low energy consumption and maintenance costs less than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The SUV boasts a high-efficiency electric motor system with a peak power of 120kW, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 9.5 seconds.

Its 62-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery delivers a range of 480 km on a single charge (NEDC) — making it suitable for long-distance travel.

In terms of size, Neta X measures 4619mm in length, 1860mm in width and 1628mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,770mm.

The spacious interior is equipped with intelligent lighting, APP remote control, dual-zone voice control, wireless phone charging and a 15.6-inch high-resolution central control screen offering seamless access to online navigation, streaming music, and phone-to-car connectivity.

With a panoramic sunroof, the car is also packed with advanced intelligent features, including 11 high-precision sensors that support Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and traffic jam assist.

It also comes with a five-year/150,000km general parts warranty and an eight-year/180,000km warranty for high voltage EV parts such as the vehicle controller assembly, motor controller assembly, drive motor assembly, battery pack assembly, resolver, high voltage relay and battery management system.

Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk SM Azli SM Nasimuddin Kamal hailed Neta X as “a vision of the future”, reflecting the company’s larger vision to drive innovation in EV technology.

“We are not just unveiling a new model; we are introducing a vision of the future - a future where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled design, where performance and elegance coexist in perfect harmony.

“Neta X embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence,” he said.



As part of an exclusive introductory promotion, Neta Auto Malaysia is offering a double booking value — where customers receive twice the value of their booking deposit and a complimentary wallbox for home charging or charging credits for public stations.

The offer also includes free maintenance for two years or up to 40,000km.

The promotion runs from July 25 to July 31.

For more details on Neta X, visit https://neta.my/