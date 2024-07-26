WASHINGTON, July 26 — After being labeled a ‘brat’ (in a good way) by Charli XCX, US vice-president and like Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is now on TikTok.

In her first TikTok video on @KamalaHarris, she said that, “Well, I’ve heard that recently I’ve been on the For You page, so I thought I would get on here myself.”

Besides US President Joe Biden’s endorsement, Harris’ candidacy has stirred up excitement on social media with memes aplenty in reaction.

More importantly, within days of Biden’s withdrawal from the race, the Harris campaign has amassed over US$100 million in fundraising and celebrities such as Beyoncé Knowles have openly endorsed her, with the singer allowing Harris’ campaign to use her song Freedom.

There has been some speculation however as to why former US President Barack Obama has yet to publicly endorse Harris’ nomination.

In other TikTok related news, actress Halle Berry has also joined TikTok on the 20th anniversary of her much-panned film Catwoman. Berry famously attended the Razzie Awards, that celebrated terrible films and performances, in person.