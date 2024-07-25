KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Award-winning Malaysian brand OLFAC3 Perfumes has introduced their latest travel set called Wanderlust.

Founded eight years ago, OLFAC3 Perfumes has since established itself among perfume lovers locally and neighbouring Bali.

The Wanderlust Travel Set is their first perfume set designed for those who love to travel, true to its name.

It features a set of six of their most popular perfumes in convenient 7.5ml travel sizes. The box is designed using reusable metal.

“This will be our first product to be offered in travel retail by 2025, where overseas visitors can bring a piece of Malaysia home with them,” said OLFAC3 Perfumes founder and chief perfumer Aien Mokhtar.

OLFAC3 Perfumes offers original perfumes created from scratch, using high-quality ingredients sourced internationally.

The perfumes are inspired by Aien’s adventures travelling the world.

They are inspired by Aien’s heritage and her adventures since she was young, as she accompanied her mother during her international postings with the Malaysian Embassy.

“My creations are not driven by trends but instead inspired by my experiences, memories and inclination towards non-mainstream scents.

“The perfumes feature ingredients representing the region and places that inspire me.

“My creations also tend to feature more Asian-inspired ingredients. Each perfume has its own story, distilled into a standalone sensorial experience,” added Aien.

According to Aien, perfume lovers can discover the brand’s KemBali Collection — previously only available in Bali — at the OLFAC3 Perfumes Le Laboratoire (The Lab) in GMBB.

By the end of 2024, they will venture into more outlets in KL and Johor Baru.

“We will also be launching a new range of Ambiance and Linen products for the home by the end of this year,” said Aien, adding that they are currently scenting Else hotel with their exclusive creation.

The new travel set will be available at duty-free shops in Malaysian airports by early 2025.

