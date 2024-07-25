KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — What is the dream first car for most Gen Z’s?

Most would say a BMW, A Mercedes-Benz, a Porsche, or even a Tesla. Or for that matter, any ‘flashier’ ride.

For 26-year-old Indonesian Kartika, a cream-coloured 1983 Honda Civic is her car of choice, and she’s proud of it.

The social media manager recently shared her journey of driving a 41-year-old car on her TikTok account @chirocivic, and the videos have been gaining views and positive comments.

The videos feature her at the back of the boxy manual-gear car driving around her neighbourhood and streets.

One video has almost hit 500,000 views, and she also actively responds to commenters who are curious about her car.

But why did Kartika choose the 1983 ride over a more modern, brand new car, especially knowing the challenges in driving and upkeep?

Malay Mail spoke to her to find out.

Love at first ride

Kartika said the main reason she got the Civic as her first car was because it was a ‘hidden gem’ among other classic car enthusiasts in Jakarta.

“Unlike more mainstream classics, the old Civic has a unique charm and character that makes it stand out,” she said.

“Its underrated status means it’s not just another car on the road, but a distinctive piece of automotive history that turns heads and sparks conversations wherever I go.”

The Honda Kartika drives is a second generation Civic produced from 1979 to 1983, a model that the Road and Track magazine said was more comfortable and sophisticated than its predecessor.

Among the cars she was considering, one in particular caught her eye, a vehicle she lovingly named Chiro. She felt that Chiro had chosen her to be its ‘carparent’.

It took a while for Kartika to get the hang of driving a manual, older car, but with the help of her boyfriend, she enjoyed familiarising herself with the way the car operated.

She was initially nervous how her friends would react to her older car, as it's not common for people her age to drive those kinds of cars.

Luckily, Kartika said her friends liked test driving her car and comments online have been positive to her decision.

“It's been a pleasant surprise to see how much everyone loves it,” she said.

“Most of my friends who have test-driven Chiro say it gives them a nostalgic feeling — the driving experience, the interior, the old speakers, and especially the distinctive smell of the classic interior all contributed to that.”

The 1983 Honda Civic 2nd generation debuted in 1979 and was manufactured until 1983. — Picture courtesy of Kartika

Challenges and costs

Kartika bought the car in June for 32,000,000 Indonesian Rupiah (around RM9,000), an affordable price for her.

But a month later, she soon found out that the car required fixes for the radiator, brakes, RPM speedo cable and overall rust.

The cost added up, but she said she didn’t mind it as it was all part of the ‘charm and responsibility’ of owning a classic car.

“For me, maintaining an old car is actually pretty fun. Once you get attached to it, taking care of it becomes a part of the enjoyment,” the Indonesian said.

“I find myself looking forward to trips to the mechanic, just to make sure everything is in great shape and to fix any issues. It’s a hands-on experience that adds a lot of value to owning a classic car.”

She added that learning to drive a manual car without power steering took her at least two weeks to get used to.

But, as seen in one of her videos, her nervousness behind the wheel faded and she got the hang of it and now drives the car casually.

Why should Gen Z’s drive vintage cars?

According to Kartika, Gen Z’s tend to avoid using older cars for fears of it breaking down and deteriorating overtime.

But by showing them a little love, they can go a long way.

She said driving the 1983 Civic adds character to the lines of modern-looking cars on the highways.

The Honda catches the attention of strangers and additionally matches her own personal style and aesthetic

She began sharing videos of herself and her car on TikTok to show her honest experiences with her first car.

Being a social media manager for clients, she thought she would throw her hat in the ring by posting her own content on the platform as a hobby.

With the prices of new cars rising, she wants to show her account of whether it is more budget-friendly to use an older car.

With her videos, Kartika hopes to show that young people don’t have to go broke to hit the road in style.