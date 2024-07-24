PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Deadpool and the Wolverine?

How about a truly troubling duo in Deadpool and the Myvi, otherwise known as ‘The King’?

The ‘Merc with a Mouth’ was spotted in Petaling Jaya atop the white Perodua model near Jaya One, while waving to bemused onlookers.

It could not be determined if it was an actual promotional stunt for Deadpool & Wolverine which officially opens in cinemas in Malaysia tomorrow,

The video, originally posted on TikTok has been reposted on other social media sites, with Malaysians chiming in on the unlikely duo.

While some had a laugh at the localised take of Deadpool's cheekiness, some called for the Road Transport Department and the police to take action against the unsafe act.