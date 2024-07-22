BANGKOK, July 22 — As a long whistle shattered the tranquillity of the night, the Rapid No. 133 train, the first one connecting the capitals of Thailand and Laos, departed from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok on Friday.

Heading north, the train passed through Thailand’s north-east dry port of Nong Khai and arrived at Khamsavath railway station in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday morning.

The journey took about 12 hours, with hundreds of passengers on board witnessing and experiencing the commencement of the Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service.

Excited to be one of the first batch of passengers boarding the train to Vientiane, Napasorn Anantakul from Thailand’s Chonburi province told Xinhua that it would be her first rail journey to the Lao capital, and she eyed northern Laos’ Luang Prabang province as next destination, before taking the Rapid No. 134 train back to Bangkok today.

“The tickets were selling like hotcakes. When my friend and I tried to get one, only three vacant seats were left. That’s why we couldn’t sit together,” said Napasorn.

As an extension of the existing Bangkok-Nong Khai route in Thailand, the newly launched cross-border passenger train service, starting from Bangkok in the south and ending in Vientiane in the north, covers a total distance of about 654km. It has become a new travel option connecting the capitals of the two countries.

“In the past, I had to get off the train at Nong Khai and find a way to transfer to other means of transportation to get into Vientiane,” said Thanaphong Khadram, who works in Thailand’s central province of Saraburi.

The railway enthusiast added that he booked his ticket on the day it went on sale, hoping to experience a more convenient way to travel.

Tickets for the first train went on sale on July 10, and tourists and residents quickly snapped up tickets of all seat types.

Panya Bootdaboot, who bought an air-conditioned sleeper ticket, noticed the differences between the carriages of international and domestic routes. “This train’s one-side berths allow for more space, so it’s more convenient and comfortable.”

The current cross-border passenger train service involves respective inspections on both the Thai and Lao sides. The train stops at Nong Khai railway station for about 40 minutes, waiting for passengers to re-board after completing exit formalities.

After that, the Rapid No. 133 train crossed the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge over the Mekong River and arrived at Khamsavath railway station, which is more than 10 km away from Nong Khai railway station.

Upon arrival at the station, people on the platform waved to greet the train. Staff dressed in traditional Laotian costumes presented passengers with garlands and souvenirs.

“This is my first time to take a train from Thailand to Vientiane. It’s very convenient to get here after a sleep on the berth,” a Thai passenger nicknamed Kob said with delight.

The Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service links not only two countries, but also takes more people to further places. Richard Barrow from Britain decided to take a bus from Khamsavath railway station to Vientiane railway station, and then board a train there to Luang Prabang via the China-Laos railway.

He had been to China once 30 years ago. “My big plan in October is to take a train from Singapore to Beijing,” the eco-friendly travel supporter described his planned routes as starting from Singapore and going through Malaysia, Thailand, and Laos before arriving in China.

“I’m looking forward to returning to China to experience the new generation of trains there,” Barrow said excitedly. — Bernama