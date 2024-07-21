KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Hari Baju Melayu 2024 is set to ignite a renewed enthusiasm for the baju Melayu across Malaysia.

Themed Celebrating Malaysia's Traditional Men’s Costume, this inaugural event organised by Binwani’s Fashion Group will take place on August 8.

The baju Melayu, a historical traditional wear dating back to the Melaka Sultanate 600 years ago, will be the star of a series of events, competitions and activities designed to highlight this iconic piece of Malaysian fashion.

Binwani's Fashion Group managing director Vijay Binwani believes in the unique blend of heritage, tradition and style that the baju Melayu represents.

He envisions a future where this attire becomes a global symbol of Malaysian identity, akin to the kilt of Scotland or the kimono of Japan.

A major highlight of the celebration is a photo competition.

Participants are encouraged to post pictures of themselves wearing baju Melayu on social media using the hashtags #haribajumelayu, #HBM and #BinwanisHBM.

Winners, announced at midnight on August 8, will receive cash prizes ranging from RM300 to RM1,000.

Participation is free.

Additionally, the campaign will feature professional photo events at various venues, starting with Limone Café in Bukit Damansara.

Throughout August, those wearing baju Melayu can enjoy a 20 per cent discount at Binwani’s.

This initiative not only celebrates a cultural icon but also aims to boost the local economy by supporting small and medium businesses within the fashion industry.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum supports Hari Baju Melayu, recognising its potential to enhance national unity and stimulate economic activity.

To further celebrate, a special edition of A Working Lunch with Nordin will be hosted on August 8 for selected guests.

As Binwani’s Fashion Group approaches its 100th anniversary, Hari Baju Melayu stands as a testament to their dedication to preserving and promoting Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.

For more details, visit here.