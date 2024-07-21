KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Travelling abroad, especially to Europe, can be an expensive affair for Malaysians due to their stronger currencies.

However, backpacking makes the dream of travelling around the world more achievable as it is more budget-friendly and cost-effective.

Last year, part-time baker Sharifah Sakinah Nadia Syed Shahir explored three countries in Europe, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, for 14 days, with the whole trip costing her only RM7,000.

To make her dream destinations reachable, the 43-year-old mother-of-three fully utilised available resources such as books, maps and the Internet to research the countries she wanted to visit.

“I started going on budget trips in 2006 and at that time, Internet searches were quite limited so I would buy books about the countries I wanted to visit. But now, it's easier because all the information is at our fingertips,” said Sharifah Sakinah Nadia, who has visited 15 countries including Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia without using the services of a travel agency.

She said travellers need to plan carefully at least six months before departure to gather information and study the locations they wish to visit and the best modes of transportation available.

“Travel plans must be well-structured with detailed itineraries planned from one place to another to save time and costs.

“For example, when I was planning my visit to Europe, I checked the map to see which countries are close to each other and do not require crossing the sea. Public transportation or rental cars can be used to reach destinations we have in mind,” she said.

Another important thing to consider when planning a budget tour is knowing the distance between the accommodation and public transport hub 'so that it will not take us a long time to reach our destination'.

“When visiting a country, transportation is crucial. In Germany, for instance, I used public transport like the bus, tram or train to get around the city because getting parking space can be challenging for those using private vehicles.

“To travel long distances to cities like Frankfurt, Berlin or Munich (in Germany), I rented a car,” she said, adding Malaysians can obtain an international driving license at any Road Transport Department branch.

Sharifah Sakinah Nadia said she finds travelling on her own more relaxing as it is not bound by a fixed itinerary set by a travel agency.

“The only thing we have to be mindful of is the public transport schedules to avoid missing our bus or train and disrupting our plans,” she added.

Sales and marketing executive Arisya Zamri, 24, also prefers budget travel, and has stayed in hostels or dormitory-style accommodations in Europe to reduce costs.

“When traveling to expensive countries, I usually stay in hostels or dorms. A two-week trip to Europe can cost around RM3,000 for two people,” said Arisya, who has visited 13 countries as a backpacker.

She also advised people wishing to travel on a budget to ask around for travel tips as well as check platforms like Facebook or Airbnb for good deals.

Arisya added she usually brings her own food supplies or cooks during her travels as eating out can be expensive.

Since no overseas trip is complete without visiting the local attractions, she would book the tickets to the places concerned in advance.

“Make sure to buy entry tickets online in advance because prices will double if bought on-site. Also, book flight tickets at least six months in advance to get lower prices,” she advised. — Bernama