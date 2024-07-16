KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — It's every artist's dream to work with a luxury fashion house like Cartier.

And to have their work featured alongside art from K-pop artist Jackson Wang is no less surreal.

That dream became a reality for Malaysian artist Pamela Tan whose artwork was featured at the Cartier Trinity 100 Anniversary pop up in Singapore.

Tan’s art was one of 30 original artworks by international artists taking inspiration from Cartier’s iconic three-band ring first created in 1924.

The Trinity ring features three interlocking rings (yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold) and has been seen on the fingers of influential figures from Grace Kelly, Gary Cooper to Princess Diana.

Tan is known for her signature nature-inspired structures that have been showcased at The Exchange TRX and Pasar Seni LRT station.

She has also collaborated with Nike and most recently Disney for their latest Pixar animated film Inside Out 2.

Her art piece featured at the Cartier Trinity event takes cues from the Three Graces sculpture by Antonio Canova of the Greek god Zues’ three daughters who symbolise grace, beauty, and charm.

Tan’s work was inspired by the Three Graces which reflect the timeless ideals of beauty. — Picture courtesy of Poh Sin Studios.

Tan told Malay Mail that the theme was Trinity, which includes elements like the number three, circles, love and fidelity.

“Artists were free to choose the subject theme they resonated with most, and Cartier was very open to our interpretations,” Tan said.

“There was no pressure or constraint. They (Cartier) are every artist's dream client.”

The artist added that she was contacted by Cartier last July and took three to four months to complete the artwork.

The anniversary event hosted at The Arts House was attended by pop-artists and celebrities from the Asian region including Wang, Blackpink’s Jisoo and Thai idol Jeff Satur.

Wang also displayed his own artwork at the pop-up alongside Tan’s sculpture.

When asked about this, Tan pinched herself and said that she never believed that this would happen to her.

“If someone had told me long ago that I would be in the same art exhibition as a pop artist, I would have replied, ‘Pfft, yeah right. That's highly unlikely.’ Well, what are the odds, huh?” Tan said.

Tan hopes that visitors will be able to appreciate her piece with time and see the changing ideals of beauty.

Her and Wang’s work are featured alongside other artists from around the world including Singaporean director He Shuming and Thai artists Subannakrit Krikum and Saran Yen Panya.

The pop-up is open to the public via reservation which can be made here.