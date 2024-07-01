KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — If you’ve been waiting for the Smart #3, the official Malaysian launch is happening very soon. Smart Malaysia has started its countdown indicating there are 9 days remaining. Essentially, the teasers confirmed that July 10 is the official date.

This will be the event, where Smart Malaysia will officially announce the pricing and launch packages for its fully electric coupe SUV.

To recap, the Smart #3 is the bigger brother of the Smart #1 which was launched in November last year. This EV has longer and it gets a coupe roofline for a sportier-looking stance.

The Smart #3 is offered in three variants — a base model RWD Pro mode, RWD Premium and a range-topping AWD Brabus version. Despite being a larger EV, the Smart #3 shares the same mechanical hardware such as motors and battery configuration as the Smart #1.

Advertisement

However, the Smart #3 is quicker and offers slightly more range thanks to its more aerodynamic shape. The Smart #3 has a lower drag coefficient of 0.27cd versus the #1’s 0.29cd.

A view of the interior of the Smart #3. — SoyaCincau pic

The Smart #3 Pro has a single 200kW (268hp) motor with 343Nm of torque, that can propel this EV from 0 to 100km/h in 5.8 seconds. It gets a 49kWh LFP battery with a claimed WLTP-rated mileage of 325km. Similar to the Smart #1 Pro, this base model supports a single-phase 7kW AC charging and up to 150kW of DC charging.

Advertisement

Moving up a notch is the Smart #3 Premium which gets a larger 66kWh NCM battery with a longer WLTP-rated range of 455km on a single charge. While the single RWD 200kW motor remains unchanged, it can support a faster 22kW three-phase AC charging and up to 150kW of DC fast charging.

For those who want outright performance, the Smart #3 gets a dual-motor AWD setup that pushes 315kW (422hp) and 543Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, but the top speed is still limited to 180km/h like its lower two variants.

A view of the interior of the Smart #3. — SoyaCincau pic

While the Smart #3 Pro and Premium are equipped with 19″ wheels, the Brabus version rides on larger 20″ wheels. You can charge the Smart #3 Premium and Brabus from 10-80 per cent in under 3 hours with AC charging or less than 30 minutes with DC charging.

If you’re interested, bookings are already available through the Hello Smart App and you can secure your unit by placing a refundable RM1,000 deposit. Hello Smart App is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.

In case you missed it, you can check out our first drive impressions of the Smart #3 Brabus and Smart #3 Premium. — SoyaCincau