KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — We have seen several car showrooms being set up at shopping malls within the past several months. However, BYD and its partner Harmony Auto have decided to take one step further by including a service and spare parts facility as part of the new BYD Hartamas Shopping Centre.

This is Harmony Auto’s first BYD outlet in Malaysia

The new 3,230 square feet 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) centre is Harmony Auto’s first BYD outlet in Malaysia. As Harmony Auto might be a fairly new name to many in Malaysia, you may not be aware that the company is a major automobile dealership group from China.

Prior to Malaysia, Harmony Auto already established BYD showrooms in various markets throughout the world including the Philippines, Japan, France, England, Singapore, Cambodia, and Hong Kong. Naturally, the company is already planning to open more BYD dealerships in Malaysia although it didn’t reveal future locations and launch timeline during today’s event.

In certain markets, there are also Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, GAC Aion, Lamborghini, Lexus, and Rolls-Royce outlets under its name.

What can you expect from BYD Hartamas Shopping Centre?

The BYD Hartamas Shopping Centre is said to be the first BYD 3S facility that is located within a shopping mall. That being said, the service and spare parts section of the new centre which is located on the upper floor area will only be ready sometime in Q4 this year.

For now, only the showroom area is ready for customers to visit. From what we can see during our visit earlier today, the showroom is spacious enough to fit several display cars as well as the customer lounge, several dedicated discussion rooms, and a delivery area.

Meanwhile, Gentari and JomCharge have already installed a 150kW Kempower DC fast charger with three charging nozzle right outside the outlet which is expected to be online very soon. We were informed that an AC charger will be installed in the same area as well and all of them will be made available to the public regardless of whether they are BYD owners or otherwise.

Is it a true ‘service centre within a shopping mall’?

Technically, it is what it is. That being said, some may argue that the new facility barely fits the description though.

This is because there is no direct access from inside the mall’s main area to the new BYD 3S centre at the moment. To reach there, you currently have to go through the mall’s car park or go outside the main entrance and take a brief walk.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of restaurants and cafes within the mall as well as the adjacent Plaza Damas for you to hang out while your BYD EV is being serviced. Of course, that is if you decide to venture outside of the centre's customer lounge.