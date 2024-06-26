KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Here is sweet news for fans of Sensatia Botanicals.

The Balinese skincare brand renowned for its sustainable ethos and natural ingredients is finally in Malaysia, thanks to luxury lifestyle specialist The Melium Group.

Located in The Exchange TRX, Sensatia Botanicals brings the lush essence of Bali to Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Melium

Sensatia Botanicals’ first Malaysian store is located on level one of The Exchange TRX, bringing the lush essence of Bali to Kuala Lumpur.

Established in 2000, Sensatia Botanicals embodies the philosophy of holistic well-being through natural yet effective skincare and body care.

Ingredients are sourced from Bali and the surrounding region, as well as through ethical international suppliers.

“At Sensatia Botanicals, we are dedicated to crafting clean cosmetics that are not only effective but also eco-conscious.

“Our commitment to using only natural, non-toxic ingredients prioritises the well-being of our customers while respecting the environment,” said Sensatia Botanicals founder and CEO Michael Lorenti.

The product assortment includes skincare for various concerns such as acne-prone and sensitive skin, bath and body care, fragrance with essential oils and aroma blends and specialised products for men, mothers and babies.

Offering an inclusive range suitable even for sensitive skin, Sensatia Botanicals prides itself on its stringent standards and is also halal-certified.

“The Melium Group is excited to bring this exceptional yet conscientious brand to Malaysian consumers who value quality as well as sustainability.

“Sensatia Botanicals products have become household essentials that transport me to the beaches of Bali,” said The Melium Group president and founder Datuk Seri Farah Khan.

The brand’s arrival to KL is greeted with much enthusiasm by visitors.

“The scent of their products is so refreshing, smells like herbs and fresh flowers. It really feels like you’re being transported to Bali,” said lifestyle content creator Nur Sabrina Mohammad, who likes its Vanilla & Mandarin Lip Hydrate balm.

For fashion model Muhamad Sinki Alwin, he finds the brand suitable for his skin after discovering its Men’s Care Collection.

“Infused with Red Ginger and Blood Orange, its aroma provides a truly comforting experience every time I use it,” he posted on Instagram.