KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) Kuala Lumpur Office is offering three sponsored monitor trips to the Tohoko, Kyushu and Tokai regions.

The sponsored trips are part of the second season of the #AJapanForYou campaign.

The campaign offers three pairs of participants an opportunity to collaborate closely with JNTO Kuala Lumpur to design their dream tour of Japan.

In exchange for promoting Japan’s tourism destinations, participants will be provided with round-trip economy flight tickets from KLIA/KLIA2, accommodation for five nights (capped at RM450 per night per person), public transportation fees and overseas travel insurance.

However, personal expenses such as food and beverages, mobile roaming, attraction admission fees, and entertainment will not be covered.

Aspiring participants must fill out and submit an online application form, providing their draft itinerary for two to three days, the reason for their interest in the selected monitor tour, their main expectations for the tour and information about their travel companion.

The Tohoku region, located in the north of Japan’s largest island, Honshu, comprises six rural prefectures with pristine landscapes and historical treasures which makes it suitable for summer adventures and winter sports.

Located in the southern part of Japan, the Kyushu region is Japan’s third largest island which consists of seven prefectures offering cutting-edge modernity and slow-paced living.

Meanwhile, the Tokai region located in the centre of Honshu, has five prefectures that blend ancient heritage, modern industry and scenic natural landscapes.

It is also home to world-renowned destinations like the Nagoya Castle and is easily accessible by shinkansen (bullet trains).

Applications for the Tohoku tour are open from now until June 30 (Tohoku region), July 14 (Kyushu region) and August 18 (Tokai region).

For more information, click here.