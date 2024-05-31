PARIS, May 31 — Despite a worrying drop in the country’s birth rate, South Koreans have not completely given up on the idea of parenthood. In fact, many claim to be “pet parents,” and the people of Seoul are particularly fond of dogs.

The figures speak for themselves: the South Korean capital is home to no fewer than 612,000 dogs, according to a report by the Seoul Digital Foundation, quoted by the Korea Times.

In fact, one Seoul household in ten now has a dog. Moreover, Seoul’s dog population accounts for 17.5 per cent of South Korea’s 3.5 million domestic dogs.

While the city’s residents clearly enjoy the company of dogs, they favour certain breeds more than others. In fact, Maltese, Poodle, Mongrel, Pomeranian and Shih Tzu are the Korean capital’s most common breeds.

Of these, Maltese, tops the list. These small dogs with their long, bright white coats are known for being very affectionate and sociable, even if they can be a little aggressive.

Despite their occasional fiery outbursts, Maltese dogs have made a name for themselves among Seoul’s residents. They account for around 20 per cent of the city’s dogs, according to the Seoul Digital Foundation.

The love that Seoulites — and South Koreans in general — have for dogs has an impact on their consumer habits.

They’re increasingly embracing their excessive anthropomorphism, and buying strollers so they can walk their “babies” without the pets getting too tired.

As a result, sales of pet strollers even exceeded those of baby strollers for the first time in 2023, according to the Korea Times.

A fact that speaks volumes about the relationship between South Korea’s citizens and their four-legged friends. — ETX Studio