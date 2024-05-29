KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Small changes to our daily routine can go a long way to save energy and play our part in protecting the environment.

The simple changes start with using energy-saving devices, such as LED lights , that are energy-efficient and more durable than traditional lighting.

More importantly, choose electrical appliances with energy efficiency labels for your entire home.

And, why not take advantage of the ongoing hot spells to scale down your electricity use?

Now would be a good time for cold showers and cut down on your water heater usage.

Wash full loads of laundry and let the piercing heat outdoors dry them rather than using a dryer.

And, iron a pile of clothes at one go instead of heating the iron up daily just to iron one or two items.

Although air-conditioners are a necessity to beat the heat, set them at 24 degrees Celsius for optimal comfort and lower power consumption.

Another simple energy-savvy tip is to unclutter your refrigerator, which will ensure proper airflow and more efficient use of electricity.

Let's make energy saving a part of our everyday lives.

These small changes in our daily routine can lead to significant savings. No matter how insignificant these efforts may seem, if all of us do our part, imagine the positive impact we can achieve together.

For more information, please visit https://www.tnb.com.my/energy-efficiency-tips-tnb