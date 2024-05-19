CANNES, May 19 — The show stopper on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival so far this year is without a doubt an anonymous dog in a puffy yellow train dress.
But humans turned heads too. Here are some of them.
Naomi Campbell
The 53-year-old super model turned back time when she slipped into a sequined black Chanel dress she first wore 27 years ago for the premiere of Furiosa.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The star of the Mad Max saga prequel gave a modern take on the 1950s with a tight chignon and corset, red lips and a floor-sweeping sparkling champagne Dior dress.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Miss World 1994 received mixed reviews for her glimmering turquoise and silver gown.
One fan said it looked like the Iron Throne in HBO hit Game of Thrones, while others thought it was more “peacock”.
Eva Green
The British actress, and member of the Cannes jury, injected an elegant moth vibe into her gothic palette of black with a sculpted translucent dress by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.
Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley
Schafer, the trans actress featuring in Palme d’Or contender Kinds of Kindness, wowed in an Armani dress as shimmering as a French Riviera swimming pool.
Co-star Qualley, who also features in another film in competition — slasher horror The Substance”— opted for streamline Chanel ballet chic.
Iris Mittenaere
The French model and 2016 Miss Universe received praise for a tight black Schiaparelli dress with a golden coral-reef like sculpture encrusted on its front and back.
Yseult
Vogue gave a nod to the French singer and model’s black and white Chanel outfit at the Megalopolis”premiere, calling her “one of the most unpredictable but stylish presences on the Croisette”.
But critics said the style was just a copy of Dior’s “New Look” of 1947. — AFP