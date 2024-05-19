CANNES, May 19 — The show stopper on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival so far this year is without a doubt an anonymous dog in a puffy yellow train dress.

But humans turned heads too. Here are some of them.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga". — Reuters pic

The 53-year-old super model turned back time when she slipped into a sequined black Chanel dress she first wore 27 years ago for the premiere of Furiosa.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Cast member Anya Taylor-Joy poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga". — Reuters pic

The star of the Mad Max saga prequel gave a modern take on the 1950s with a tight chignon and corset, red lips and a floor-sweeping sparkling champagne Dior dress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Kinds of Kindness". — Reuters pic

Miss World 1994 received mixed reviews for her glimmering turquoise and silver gown.

One fan said it looked like the Iron Throne in HBO hit Game of Thrones, while others thought it was more “peacock”.

Eva Green

French actress and member of the Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival Eva Green arrives for the screening of the film "Kinds of Kindness". — AFP pic

The British actress, and member of the Cannes jury, injected an elegant moth vibe into her gothic palette of black with a sculpted translucent dress by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.

Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley

US actress Hunter Schafer (left) and US actress Margaret Qualley. — AFP pic

Schafer, the trans actress featuring in Palme d’Or contender Kinds of Kindness, wowed in an Armani dress as shimmering as a French Riviera swimming pool.

Co-star Qualley, who also features in another film in competition — slasher horror The Substance”— opted for streamline Chanel ballet chic.

Iris Mittenaere

French model Iris Mittenaere arrives for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga". — AFP pic

The French model and 2016 Miss Universe received praise for a tight black Schiaparelli dress with a golden coral-reef like sculpture encrusted on its front and back.

Yseult

French singer Yseult arrives for the screening of the film "Megalopolis". — AFP pic

Vogue gave a nod to the French singer and model’s black and white Chanel outfit at the Megalopolis”premiere, calling her “one of the most unpredictable but stylish presences on the Croisette”.

But critics said the style was just a copy of Dior’s “New Look” of 1947. — AFP