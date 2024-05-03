KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Tealive transformed the 48-storey TS Law Tower along Jalan Tun Razak into the largest Tealive Bubble Tea Cup to fete the International Bubble Tea Day on April 30.

The region’s leading lifestyle tea brand also unveiled its new tagline “Brewing Positivity” during the occasion.

In line with the new tagline, Tealive also rolled out a new mascot, Bru — a character donning a Boba in the milk tea as its head — to counter negative vibes with his wise mind and edgy personality.

Founder and chief executive officer of the brand’s owner Loob Holding Sdn Bhd Bryan Loo said the “Brewing Positivity” tagline aims to position Tealive as a symbol of inspirational strength through generations and unite all Malaysians through its “liquid positivity”.

“We want to unleash the power of this tagline and take it to new heights through inspiring stories of Tealive as celebrating the Malaysian spirit of unity is what #TealiveBrewingPositivity is all about.

“We are also a testimony that Malaysians can create world-class products which is why we are a brand that’s born in Malaysia, but raised for the world.

“We are all incredibly excited and proud to share the new chapter of Tealive — one that will help many people around Malaysia experience positivity through our unique, flavourful drinks,” he told the media after launching The Bru-niverse campaign at Lot 10 Bukit Bintang, here, today.

Tealive also rolled out an exclusive array of drinks to satisfy the cravings of bubble tea lovers — and this time, in mega-size cups.

The Mega Pearl Peach Paradise drinks offer a refreshing balance of sweet Peach Oolong Tea taste and Tealive’s signature chewy pearls.

Three new drinks were launched as part of the Brewing Positivity campaign, namely the Mango Peach Oolong Tea, Bang Bang Peach Oolong Tea Latte and Peach Oolong Milk Tea.

Over 1,000 drinks and 600 Tealive Wall’s ice cream were given away for free at The Bru-niverse event and the crowd had the opportunity to guess the Mystery Bru character with Warner Music celebrities.

On the sustainability front, Loo said Tealive has become the first bubble tea brand in Malaysia to use fully paperware packaging on a large-scale basis.

“All Tealive stores in Klang Valley have converted to fully paperware packaging and in one month, all our stores nationwide will follow suit,” he added.

Since its inception in Malaysia in 2017, Tealive has emerged as the leading lifestyle tea brand in South-east Asia, with over 1,000 outlets worldwide.

Tealive currently serves over five million consumers per month in Malaysia, with presence in the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Cambodia, Brunei, Mauritius and Canada.