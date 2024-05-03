KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — On Friday, April 26, 2024, winners of this year’s Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards gathered at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur at 8pm to celebrate, and we were privileged to have the Deputy Minister of Malaysia of Rural and Regional Development, Datuk Hajah Rubiah Binti Haji Wang in attendance.

The awards saw marketing minds and business leaders gather to celebrate the remarkable brands that have captured the highest echelons of consumer confidence in the Malaysian market. These brands go beyond mere customer engagement — they exemplify a steadfast commitment to fulfilling their promises and cultivating an invaluable asset: their customers’ unwavering trust.

For 26 consecutive years, the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands annual survey has highlighted the vital role trust plays in shaping consumer behaviour. Securing and retaining consumer trust poses growing challenges for brands, whether established or emerging.

The Trusted Brands survey is one of the oldest and most esteemed consumer surveys globally, embodying independence, consumer choice, and global recognition. With a rich history of authenticity and reliability, it remains an unbiased reflection of consumer preferences. This is a uniquely independent survey — neither Reader’s Digest nor its readers generate these results, the population of Malaysia are the sole judges of which brands in the market have won their trust in 2024.

Advertisement

Also celebrating today is an elite group of individuals who have won the coveted awards in the Most Trusted categories of Sportsperson (Datuk Nicol David), Radio Presenter (DJ Lin), Entertainment & Variety Presenter (Alif Satar), TV Host for News & Current Affairs (Amyra Rosli).

Datuk Nicol David, Most Trusted Sportsperson. — Picture courtesy of Reader’s Digest Asia

The personalities Malaysians trust the most

Advertisement

Datuk Nicol David: Most Trusted Sportsperson

This remarkable squash player and athlete has been hailed as the greatest in World Games history, a testament to her extraordinary all-round talent, dedication, and determination. Her iconic moment came during the 2005 World Championship finals in Hong Kong, where she defeated the then World No. 1, claiming her maiden World Championship title, and marking the start of her legendary reign. With 81 victories out of 102 PSA World Tour Finals and 61 wins in 71 World Series finals, throughout her career, Datuk Nicol David consistently demonstrated her dominance in squash. Today, she continues to give back to sport as co-founder of the Nicol David Foundation and Malaysia’s Deputy Chef De Mission for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

DJ Lin: Most Trusted Radio Presenter

Since 1999, DJ Lin has captivated radio audiences with her musical expertise and social advice on her show, Suria Cinta. Blending entertainment with inspiration, she has shared her insights on relationships and music with millions, becoming a household name and Malaysia's favourite radio personality for four consecutive years.

Alif Satar: Most Trusted Entertainment & Variety Presenter

Winner of this year’s Award is a Malaysian icon, loved by millions and synonymous with success, with a remarkable journey that began at just 16. With hits that have dominated the music industry for 206 weeks and captivating audiences across film, television, and theatre, he has left an indelible mark on every facet of the local entertainment landscape.

Amyra Rosli: Most Trusted TV Host for News & Current Affairs

Amyra Rosli is an accomplished presenter, synonymous with trust and professionalism, and is a familiar face in Malaysian living rooms and a beloved host of Nona, one of the longest-running women's current affairs shows. With 13 years of acting experience, she transitioned into broadcasting, where she quickly became a household name, captivating millions across the nation.

Sheron White, group advertising and retail sales director Asia-Pacific, Reader’s Digest. — Picture courtesy of Reader’s Digest Asia

The brands Malaysians trust the most

The winning brands of this year’s Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards, captured in the Reader’s Digest 26th annual Trusted Brands survey, enjoy success in the consumer trust stakes because they listen to customer concerns, sympathise with their situation and provide the necessary support and assistance because they appreciate these valued relationships.

This year’s winning brands ranged across more than 45 categories and include products and services as diverse as air conditioners, mattresses, health cards, cooking oils and preschool learning centres.

Platinum Awards went to those brands that perform exceptionally well, based on consumers' perception. In the survey, these brands attained scores that exceed those of their nearest competitors. Some of the Platinum Awardees include:

Bread – Gardenia

Cooking Oils – Saji

Hygiene/Disposable Gloves – Top Glove

Floor & Wall Tiles – White Horse

Investment Fund Companies – Public Mutual

Private/International Schools – Sunway International School

Rice – Jasmine

TVs – Samsung

Vitamins/Health Supplements – Blackmores

Water Purifiers – Coway

Gold Awards went to brands that had outstanding results, based on the perception of consumers. Some of the brands included in this list are:

Air Conditioners – Panasonic

Airfreight/Courier Services – Pos Laju

Beauty/Slimming Centres – SlimWorld

Cooking Oils – Buruh

Cooking Oils – Knife

Cooking Oils – Naturel

Eye Surgery Centres/Lasik – Vista Eye Specialist

Family Theme Parks – Sunway Lagoon Theme Park

Female Skin Care – Safi

Health Cards – Great Eastern

Life Insurance – Great Eastern

Hygiene/Disposable Gloves – Readycare

Mattresses – Coway

Mattresses – Dreamland

PreSchool Learning Centres – Jabatan Kemajuan Masyarakat (KEMAS)

PreSchool Learning Centres – Smart Readers Kids

Private International Schools – Taylor's International School

Private Hospitals – Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Private Hospitals – Sunway Medical Centre

Private Universities – Taylor's University

Refrigerators – Panasonic

Tissue Paper – Kleenex

TVs – Panasonic

Vitamins/Health Supplements – 21st Century

Vitamins/Health Supplements – Amway Nutrilite

Vitamins/Health Supplements – Shaklee

Washing Machines – Panasonic

Water Purifiers – Amway eSpring

Water Purifiers – Cuckoo

Water Purifiers – Panasonic

Asia Awards went to brands that had won a Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand award in the same category in at least three markets and countries surveyed. Some of the brands included in this list are:

Cooking Oils – Knife

Water Purifiers – Amway eSpring