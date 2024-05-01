KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — After weeks of media and private preview sessions, Tesla Malaysia has finally brought out the Tesla Cybertruck for everyone to see. All you have to do is just visit the Tesla Experience Centre at Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Pavilion Damansara Heights is the current home for the Tesla Cybertruck in Malaysia

Open from 10am to 10pm, the Cybertruck is on display at the showroom until Friday, May 17. In regards to how close you can get to the Cybertruck, Tesla Malaysia did not touch on this matter in its announcement on social media.

It is possible that there might be some form of crowd control during peak visiting hours but then again, you can visit it over and over again for the next few weeks.

Also, let’s not forget that Tesla Malaysia’s representative has informed us that the Cybertruck will be in the country for the next several months. While it is unclear where the company is going to display the massive EV next, we don’t think this is the only stop of its showcase tour in Malaysia.

For those who are wondering, the public viewing at Pavilion Damansara Heights does not mean that you can order the Cybertruck in Malaysia though. So far, the pickup truck is only produced with a left-hand drive setup (LHD) and the company has yet to announce any plan to come out with a right-hand drive (RHD) version.

Tesla Cybertruck quick specs

The electric pick-up truck is available in three variants including a base model that features a rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup. However, this version can only be obtained in 2025 and only certain details regarding this variant were mentioned in the specs sheet.

This includes the ability to go from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h. Tesla also said that the Cybertruck RWD can deliver 402km of range and has a towing capacity of 3,402kg.

As for variants that have already been released to the market, they include the mid-specs option which comes with two motors and an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. Performance-wise, Tesla said that the Cybertruck AWD can go from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds despite having a rather bulky physique.

While it has the same 180km/h top speed as per 2025 Cybertruck RWD, the towing capability of the AWD variant is much higher at 4,990kg. Range-wise, Tesla claimed that this variant can go up to 547km.

Meanwhile, there is also the Cyberbeast that sits on top of the EV’s family. It is also an AWD model but what differentiates this variant and the mid-spec AWD option is the fact that the Cyberbeast carries three electric motors.

The tri-motor setup allows it to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds (with rollout subtracted, as per Tesla’s norm) but you have to turned on its Beast mode to unlock that power. Not to forget, the Cyberbeast also has a top speed of 209km/h which surpassed the previous two Cybertruck variants.

With all those firepower and being a much heavier variant than the AWD model, the Cyberbeast has less range but is still quite respectful at 515km. Both Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast support DC fast charging of up to 250kW. — SoyaCincau